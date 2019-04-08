Former New Orleans Saints DL Tyeler Davison to visit with Atlanta Falcons

Ex-New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tyeler Davison (L) will visit with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent the last four seasons with the Saints. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tyeler Davison could join an NFC South rival in the upcoming season.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Falcons are bringing in Davison for a visit.

It's the first reported visit for Davison since the Saints let him enter free agency this off-season. New Orleans added former New England Patriots first-round pick Malcom Brown to replace Davison.

Davison spent the last four seasons with the Saints and was a key member of the team's defensive line rotation. The 6-foot-2, 309-pound defensive tackle appeared in 61 games (48 starts) in the past four campaigns.

The Saints originally drafted Davison in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He has recorded 95 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed in his four seasons. He spent most of the past three seasons as a starter alongside Sheldon Rankins.

The Falcons have a need on the defensive line. Atlanta interior lineman Grady Jarrett, who was franchise tagged this off-season, is working toward a long-term agreement with the club.

Jack Crawford and Deadrin Senat are other members of the Falcons' current defensive tackle rotation, while Terrell McClain remains a free agent.