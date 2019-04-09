NFL releases 2019 preseason schedule

Former New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. stands on the field before a preseason game in 2018. Beckham and his new team, the Cleveland Browns, will suit up for four preseason games. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The National Football League on Tuesday announced its preseason schedule for the 2019 season, starting with the annual Hall of Fame game.

The kickoff for the preseason will come on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio, when the Denver Broncos meet the Atlanta Falcons.

Sixty-five games between all 32 NFL clubs will be played over four weeks.

The regular season starts Sept. 5 in Chicago with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

RELATED Former New Orleans Saints DL Tyeler Davison to visit with Atlanta Falcons

Eight preseason games will be televised nationally. They are:

Aug. 1: Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Aug. 15: Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

RELATED Miami Dolphins to sign former AAF sacks leader Jayrone Elliott

Aug. 18: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Aug. 18: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aug. 19: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Aug. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aug. 23: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Aug. 25: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Each of the NFL teams will play at least four preseason games, with the Broncos and Falcons playing five games apiece.

Some notable games with players on new teams include:

* New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell playing against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in week one.

* Oakland Raiders new receiver Antonio Brown will suit up against the Los Angeles Rams to start the preseason.

* New Cleveland pass catcher Odell Beckham Jr. will begin his new tenure in a Browns uniform against the Washington Redskins in week one.