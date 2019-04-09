Trending Stories

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale sheds tears after women's national title loss
Tennessee's Rick Barnes a candidate for UCLA coaching gig
Bird and the bees: Rangers pitcher harassed by swarm in bullpen
De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy lead Virginia past Texas Tech for first national title
Rick Barnes to turn down UCLA offer, will remain with Tennessee Volunteers

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

Latest News

Dalai Lama hospitalized with chest infection
Atlanta Falcons bring back DE Adrian Clayborn on one-year contract
Los Angeles' Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president
Claire Grady resigning as deputy secretary of Homeland Security
Heat's Erik Spoelstra has tried to reward Dwyane Wade for 15 years after 2004 exchange
 
Back to Article
/