Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts is expected to be released. Roberts spent five seasons with the Raiders. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders are expected to move on from wide receiver Seth Roberts.

Sources told ESPN and the Bay Area News Group that the Raiders will release Roberts. The move comes one day after the team signed former Indianapolis Colts wideout Ryan Grant.

Oakland has revamped its receiving corps this off-season. The Raiders added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown in a trade and signed free agents Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Grant. The team also released veteran wideout Jordy Nelson, who retired from the NFL last week.

The 28-year-old Roberts was scheduled to earn a base salary of $4.45 million in 2019. Oakland saved $4.65 million on its salary cap by cutting him.

Roberts recorded 45 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season, his fifth with the Raiders.

Oakland originally signed Roberts as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of West Alabama. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad.

Roberts made the Raiders' final roster in 2015 and played in all 16 games the next two seasons. In five NFL seasons, he has appeared in 62 games (25 starts) and tallied 158 catches for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns.