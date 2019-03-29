Oakland Raiders sign former Seattle Seahawks TE Luke Willson

Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) signed with the Oakland Raiders on Friday. The tight end spent last season with the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders signed former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, the team announced Friday.

Sources told SiriusXM NFL Radio that it's a one-year deal for Willson. The team didn't release financial details of the contract.

The signing of Willson comes a few days after former Oakland tight end Jared Cook left the franchise and signed with the New Orleans Saints. Cook was one of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's favorite targets, bringing down 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts).

Willson joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Detroit Lions. He had 13 receptions for 87 yards in 14 games with the team.

Another one to close out the week.



We have signed TE Luke Willson: https://t.co/K1NQNBc6jl pic.twitter.com/jN1yUsaN9G — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) March 29, 2019

The Seahawks originally drafted Willson in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in five seasons with Seattle and tallied 89 catches for 1,129 yards and 11 scores.

Willson has played in 86 career games (45 starts) and has recorded 102 catches for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns over his six-year NFL career. In nine career playoff contests, he has 13 receptions, 154 yards and one touchdown.

Willson joins fellow tight ends Darren Waller, Lee Smith and Derek Carrier on the Raiders' roster. The Raiders also signed linebacker Brandon Marshall and running back Isaiah Crowell this week.