March 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Sources told NFL Network the Cowboys and Dolphins have parameters in place on a trade to send the the two-time Pro Bowl selection to Dallas. The Los Angeles Rams traded Quinn to the Dolphins in March 2018.

Quinn, 28, had 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 starts for Miami during his 2018 campaign. The 2013 All-Pro was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played his first seven seasons with the Rams before being shipped to Miami with a sixth-round 2018 NFL Draft pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a sixth round pick in the same draft.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound pass-rusher has 69 sacks in 111 career appearances. Quinn has appeared in 31 games in his last two seasons.

The move comes as the Cowboys negotiate with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is currently designated as the team's franchise player. There is a July 15 deadline for the Cowboys to come to terms with Lawrence on a long-term deal. Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is also suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Quinn is also expected to sign a new one-year contract with the Cowboys to complete the trade. The veteran pass-rusher has a $12.9 million salary in 2019, the final year of his current contract.