Cowboys sign veteran safety George Iloka

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka has a new home after agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

March 23 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran safety George Iloka, a seven-year vet who last season played in Minnesota with the Vikings, the team announced.

Iloka and the Cowboys finalized the one-year deal late Saturday.

The Cowboys visited with a number of safeties over the past week with the hope of strengthening the position this offseason. They met with Clayton Geathers on Monday, Eric Berry on Tuesday and Iloka sat down with the team Friday.

Geathers decided to go back to the Indianapolis Colts, and Berry remains a free agent. Dallas also showed interest in Earl Thomas before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Iloka spent the first six years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, and last season played with the Vikings, playing in all 16 games, starting three and recording 16 tackles.

In his career, he has nine interceptions and three forced fumbles.

While in Cincinnati, Iloka was in the teams' defensive starting lineup for all six seasons he was with the Bengals

In his career he has played both strong and free safety. He will add depth to a Dallas secondary that currently has Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods listed as the teams' starters on their depth chart.

Iloka welcomed the news on Twitter by posting a throwback photo of himself dressed as a cowboy.