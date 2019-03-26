Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin undergoes tests for throat cancer

March 26 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin spent Sunday and Monday undergoing tests for throat cancer.
The former Dallas Cowboys star receiver announced Tuesday on social media that he spent time at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after dealing with throat problems for about two months.
Irvin noted that the problem began when he lost his voice during the Cowboys' win over the New Orleans Saints last season.
"This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints I was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost two months," Irvin wrote on Instagram. "After visiting some of the best throat doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we scheduled and performed a throat biopsy."
View this post on Instagram
Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I lost my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Michael Irvin shared in the post that his father died from throat cancer at the age of 51. His brother, Vaughn Irvin, died in 2006 at the age of 49 due to stomach cancer.
"This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life," Irvin wrote. "So saying I am afraid this time is a big, big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!"
The results from Michael Irvin's biopsy are still pending. The All-Pro receiver has recently advocated for cancer awareness. He wore a pink suit on Super Bowl Sunday in support of two friends fighting diseases.
This is Debra & her daughter @ally.haleyyy13 They are my friends. Alley has a rear muscle disease and Debra has stage 4 Brest Cancer. I promise I would wear this pink suit on @NFL #SuperBowl #Sunday to honor & send love their way. Please join me in prayer 4 these beautiful souls pic.twitter.com/hoANyB1vPp— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) February 3, 2019
Michael Irvin has worked as an analyst with the NFL Network since 2009. The wideout spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys from 1988-99. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won three Super Bowls with the franchise.