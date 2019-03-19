Los Angeles Rams ink former Green Bay Packers LB Clay Matthews

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is joining the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal worth up to $16.75 million. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced Tuesday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Matthews' two-year contract has a max value of $16.75 million. The longtime Packers pass rusher had more lucrative offers on the table, according to the NFL Network, but he wanted to remain close to home after the birth of his third child.

Matthews played at Agoura High School (Calif.), which is located close to the Rams' practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He walked on at USC before the Packers selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The 32-year-old Matthews spent the first 10 seasons of his professional career in Green Bay. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro. He won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in 2011.

Matthews played in 16 games last season and recorded 43 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He has registered 482 combined tackles, 83.5 sacks, six interceptions, 40 passes defensed and 15 forced fumbles in 143 career games (137 starts).