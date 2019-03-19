Dallas Cowboys sign former Green Bay Packers WR Randall Cobb

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) will earn $5 million on his one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, the team announced Tuesday.

Sources told the NFL Network that it's a one-year, $5 million contract for Cobb.

Cobb's deal comes one day after the Pro Bowl wideout visited with the Cowboys. He will likely replace the departed Cole Beasley, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

The Packers originally drafted Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The slot receiver spent his first eight seasons with Green Bay and was one of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets.

Cobb had a career-high 91 receptions for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2014 season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl that year.

The 28-year-old receiver played in only nine games last season due to hamstring and concussion issues. He had 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. The Packers let his contract expire after the season.