Former Oakland Raiders defensive end/linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) is known for his ability to get to the quarterback and force fumbles. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin.

Carolina announced the signing Tuesday. Irvin, 31, began the 2018 season with the Oakland Raiders before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in November. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft played his first four seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

"Our primary focus coming into the off-season was to add talent to our offensive line and our front on defense, primarily in the area of rushing the passer," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told Panthers.com.

"Bruce has a knack for sacking and disrupting the quarterback. We are very pleased to have him as a member of the Carolina Panthers."

Irvin had 19 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games in 2018. He had 58 tackles, 8.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes defensed in 16 starts during his 2017 campaign with Oakland.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher has 43.5 sacks, 266 tackles, 15 forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions in 106 career appearances.

He led the NFL with six forced fumbles in 2016, its first season with the Raiders. The Panthers had 35 sacks last season, the second-fewest in the NFC and sixth-fewest in the NFL.