Kansas City Chiefs to sign CB Bashaud Breeland

Former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are close to acquiring former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Sources told the NFL Network on Monday that Breeland agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Chiefs. His contract has a max value of $5 million. The team hasn't officially announced the deal.

Breeland joined the Green Bay Packers in September after he failed a physical with the Carolina Panthers last off-season, nullifying his three-year, $24 million contract. The cornerback had an infection after cutting his foot.

Breeland appeared in seven games with the Packers last season, missing time due to hamstring and groin injuries. He recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

The Redskins originally drafted Breeland in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five NFL seasons, he has registered 290 total tackles, 10 interceptions, one sack, seven forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns and 64 passes defensed.

Breeland is expected to fill in for former Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.