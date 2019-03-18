Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry to take first visit with Dallas Cowboys

Former Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) will visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. The Cowboys have a need in the secondary. File Photo by Erik Williams/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- All-Pro free-agent safety Eric Berry is taking his first visit since the Kansas City Chiefs released him last week.

Sources told the NFL Network on Monday that Berry will meet with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

The Cowboys have a void to fill in the defensive backfield. Former Seattle Seahawks safety and recent Baltimore Ravens acquisition Earl Thomas had previously been linked to the Cowboys. Sources informed the NFL Network that Thomas' price tag was too high for Dallas, leading him to sign with the Ravens.

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs, resulting in Berry's release from the team. The ensuing domino effect has Berry meeting with Dallas.

When healthy, Berry was a standout player for the Chiefs. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro. Health issues have plagued Berry, who has only played in three games in the last two regular seasons combined.

Berry missed much of last season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon and a heel issue.

The Chiefs originally selected Berry in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In his nine years in the NFL, he has 445 total tackles, 14 interceptions, three forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks and 50 passes defensed.