Ex-Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signs with Chicago Bears

Former Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears on Thursday. File Photo by Troy Wayrynen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears bolstered their secondary by signing former Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year contract.

The team announced the roster move Thursday. Sources told the NFL Network that Clinton-Dix will earn $3.5 million on the one-year deal.

Clinton-Dix will replace safety Adrian Amos, who departed from Chicago after agreeing to a deal with the Packers this week.

The Packers originally drafted Clinton-Dix in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro choice in the 2016 season.

Green Bay eventually traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins on Oct. 30, 2018. He recorded 93 total tackles, three interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed in 16 regular-season games between the Packers and Redskins last season.

The 26-year-old safety has appeared in 80 games (74 starts) during his five NFL seasons and totaled 456 tackles, 14 interceptions, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.