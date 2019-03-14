Oakland Raiders cut Jordy Nelson after paying receiver's roster bonus

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) was released after the team paid his $3.6 million roster bonus in December. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders released veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson, the team announced Thursday.

The departure of Nelson comes after the organization gave him a $3.6 million roster bonus in December. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden originally said the receiver would return to the team.

"Normally, when you hand out a bonus for next year's season, there's a pretty good chance those guys are coming back," Gruden told reporters Dec. 28. "If you watched Jordy play carefully the last four weeks when he's been healthy, you see what he's capable of doing. I think as we continue to improve this football team around some of the core guys that are here, I think you can even see better and better days ahead."

After the acquisitions of wide receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, Nelson seemingly became expendable. The 33-year-old wideout had 63 receptions for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season.

The Green Bay Packers released Nelson and he joined the Raiders on a two-year deal before the 2018 campaign.

The Packers drafted Nelson in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He spent his first nine seasons in the league with the franchise. He has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns in his career. He was a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro choice in 2014.

The Raiders also announced the release of quarterback AJ McCarron. He spent last season with the team and was active for all 16 contests. He appeared in two games and completed 1-of-3 passes for eight yards.

RELATED Oakland Raiders agree to trade G Kelechi Osemele to New York Jets