Buffalo Bills to sign receivers Cole Beasley, John Brown

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) agreed to a deal with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. His deal is expected to be for four years and $29 million. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills attempted to acquire former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown. Instead, the team is expected to add receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown.

Sources told the NFL Network that John Brown agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Bills on Tuesday. Beasley is expected to sign for $29 million over four years, according to the NFL Network.

Beasley signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He spent his first seven seasons in the league with Dallas and compiled 319 catches for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Beasley caught 65 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns as a part-time starter last season. He will receive $17 million in the first two years of his contract, with $14.4 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

John Brown began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals as a third-round pick in the 2014 draft. He played four seasons in Arizona before signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

The 5-foot-11 receiver had 42 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Ravens last season. He has 215 catches for 3,230 yards and 22 touchdowns in his five-year career.

The Bills were rumored to acquire Antonio Brown before the Steelers agreed to trade him to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.