QB Teddy Bridgewater returning to New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints on Thursday. Bridgewater met with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday before choosing New Orleans. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to remain with the New Orleans Saints after a period of uncertainty.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Bridgewater agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million fully guaranteed Thursday. The contract has a max value of $12.5 million.

Bridgewater appeared to confirm the news with a post on social media.

Sources informed the NFL Network on Tuesday that Bridgewater was expected to sign with the Saints. The quarterback elected to visit with the Dolphins on Wednesday but left Miami without a deal.

Bridgewater is viewed as the potential successor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees. He started only one game with the Saints last season, but sat behind Brees and learned head coach Sean Payton's scheme.

The 26-year-old gunslinger joined the Saints in August 2018 after being traded by the New York Jets. The Minnesota Vikings originally drafted Bridgewater in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater has a 17-12 record as a starter and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015. He has completed 565-of-874 passing attempts for 6,268 yards and 29 touchdowns.