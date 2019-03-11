Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will officially hit free agency Wednesday and will be free to sign with any team. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders are being linked to running back Le'Veon Bell, even after the franchise traded for his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown.

Sources told NFL Network that the Raiders will be "ready and will to spend for star power" even after acquiring Brown and reworking his contract. The report referred to the Raiders as a "sleeper team" for the free agent ball-carrier.

The Raiders have more than $58.7 million in salary cap space, even after getting Brown, according to OverTheCap.com.

Bell has long been linked to the New York Jets. He also has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

Sources told NFL Network that the Eagles are also interested in running back Tevin Coleman, who is expected to command about half the salary of Bell. Sources told NFL Network that Coleman's salary might be "too pricey" for the Eagles at $7 million.

The Colts lead the NFL in salary cap space, with $101.3 million. The Jets have the second-most room, followed by the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. The Redskins have the least amount of salary cap space of the team's linked to Bell, at $13.3 million.