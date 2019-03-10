Oakland Raiders agree to trade G Kelechi Osemele to New York Jets

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan agreed to add offensive guard Kelechi Osemele to the Jets' roster after a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders agreed to trade Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that the Raiders will send Osemele and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Jets for a fifth-round selection in the upcoming draft.

The teams haven't announced the deal. The trade can become official when the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday.

The departure of Osemele comes a day after the Raiders reached a deal to acquire star wide receiver Antonio Brown for a third-round pick and a fifth-round choice in the 2019 draft. The Steelers and Raiders agreed to the trade Saturday and it can become official Wednesday.

Osemele is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and earned All-Pro honors in 2016. He is expected to replace James Carpenter on the Jets' offensive line.

Sources told the NFL Network that Osemele has a base salary of $10.2 million for the 2019 season. The 29-year-old guard has two years remaining on his current contract.

The Baltimore Ravens originally selected Osemele in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Ravens and won Super Bowl XLVII with the franchise.

Osemele missed five games last season due to toe and knee injuries. He started in all 11 regular-season contests he played and was a three-year starter for Oakland.