Broncos re-sign Pro Bowler Casey Kreiter to one-year pact

Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter (42) made his first Pro Bowl last season while holding for kicker Brandon McManus (8). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos signed Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract Thursday.

A source told 9News Denver and ABC Denver that the pact is worth $1 million. The contract includes an $800,000 salary, $100,000 workout bonus and $100,000 roster bonus.

The Broncos also released safety Darian Stewart.

Kreiter took 146 snaps without an unplayable delivery in 2018 and became the first long snapper in Broncos history to make a Pro Bowl. The fourth-year player entered the league in 2014 as a free agent signing by the Dallas Cowboys.

He signed with the Broncos in April 2016. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound long snapper has appeared in 42 games for the Broncos during his three-year tenure with the franchise.

Stewart is entering his 10th season. The 2016 Pro Bowl selection won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015. He totaled 250 tackles, 24 passes defensed, nine interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a sack during his four seasons with the Broncos.