Denver Broncos to release veteran safety Darian Stewart

Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) was due about $5 million for the upcoming season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will part ways with veteran safety Darian Stewart.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Broncos will release Stewart after four seasons with the franchise. He confirmed the news with an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Broncos country thank you all for the love you showed me and my family these past four years," Stewart wrote. "But it's time for me to move on and I'm looking forward to the next chapter. I still got a whole lotta [football] left in me so I'll see y'all real soon."

Stewart, who turns 31 in August, had two seasons remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2016. He was due a base salary of $4.75 million in 2019 and 2020.

In his four seasons with the Broncos, Stewart played in 61 games (58 starts) and compiled 250 tackles, nine interceptions, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one sack. He had 60 tackles, one sack and two picks last season.

Stewart started his NFL career with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2010. He spent four seasons with the Rams before playing one year with the Baltimore Ravens. He has 454 tackles, five sacks, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, 45 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown in his career.

The veteran joins a crowded safety group in free agency, which includes Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle, Tyrann Mathieu, Lamarcus Joyner, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and many others. The NFL's new league year begins March 13.