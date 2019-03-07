Former New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) retired in October but wants to play again in 2019. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is coming out of retirement.

A source told NFL Network Thursday that the 11-year veteran has been reinstated and wants to play in 2019.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had eight tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in seven games in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft played his first three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals, before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

The 2009 and 2015 Pro Bowl selection played two seasons for the Eagles before joining the Denver Broncos in 2013. He signed a five-year, $39 million contract with the New York Giants in 2014, but was cut in 2018.

Rodgers-Cromartie retired in October. He has earned more than $47 million during his NFL tenure, according to OverTheCap.com. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defender has 30 interceptions and 146 passes defensed in 160 career games.