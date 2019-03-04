Raiders, Broncos, Cardinals 'most intrigued' in Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been linked to a handful of teams since requesting a trade. Brown is expected to be traded by March 17. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are being linked to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is on the trading block.

Sources told NFL Network that the Steelers have received enough interest in Brown to trade him before March 17. The Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals are among the teams "most intrigued" in Brown.

League sources told ESPN that the Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans have shown the "most interest" in the All-Pro.

The superstar pass-catcher expressed interest in joining the San Francisco 49ers last season, but 49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday that the team has not had contact with Pittsburgh regarding Brown.

Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with 15 touchdowns in 2018. He also had 1,297 yards on 104 receptions. Brown, 30, has six consecutive seasons with at least 1,200 yards and 101 receptions.

He has a $12.6 million base salary in 2019.