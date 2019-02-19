Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is on the trading block after requesting a move from the franchise this offseason. He met with team owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday in Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown met with owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday, with both parties agreeing that he needs to change teams.

Brown posted a photo with Rooney on his social media accounts. Rooney's father, Dan Rooney, was the team's owner when the Steelers selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

"Had a great meeting with Mr. Rooney today," Brown wrote for the caption on the photo. "We discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I'll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and Steelers organization."

Brown tagged Palm Beach International Airport as the location for the photo. The star pass-catcher first requested a trade from the Steelers in January.

A source told ESPN that Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus and Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and executive Omar Kahn were also at the meeting. Sources told NFL Network that the Steelers have agreed to work on a trade, but Brown and agent do not have permission to speak with other teams.

Brown also posted a video on his Instagram story saying that he won't play without more guaranteed money.

"If your squad out there want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone," Brown said while working on in the Instagram video. "Tell them I ain't doing no un-guarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL, you heard."

Brown signed a five-year, $72.7 million contract extension in 2017. He is due $12.6 million in 2019, $11.3 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021. He is in line to receive a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. The Steelers would avoid paying that bonus if they trade or release Brown before March 17.

The 30 year old made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl after hauling in 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns in 15 games in 2018. Brown has made the Pro Bowl seven times and has been named an All-Pro four times during his nine year NFL career.