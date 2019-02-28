San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that his team has not reached out to the Pittsburgh Steelers in trade talks for Antonio Brown. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't spoken to the San Francisco 49ers regarding Antonio Brown, despite the wide receiver's interest in the Bay Area franchise.

Brown is available for trade and has mentioned several times he is interested in the 49ers as a landing spot. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that three teams have reached out to the organization regarding the All-Pro pass-catcher. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said that his 49ers were not among the teams that have reached out to the Steelers in talks for Brown.

Niners general manager John Lynch confirmed that Thursday.

"We have not," Lynch said when asked about the 49ers reaching out to the Steelers at the NFL scouting combine. Lynch also said it was funny how tweets among players have taken on a life of their own.

Lynch was likely referring to 49ers tight end George Kittle's tweet in December. Kittle sent a message to Brown on the social media network that read "Sup?" The message came after reports of Brown's unhappiness with the Steelers emerged out of Pittsburgh.

Brown later posted a photo of himself on social media wearing a 49ers uniform.

Sources told NFL Network that the 49ers won't be in play for Brown "as of now."

Brown told ESPN this week that he is not "angry" regarding his situation with the Steelers, but he is ready to move on. He spoke to the network after Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert tried to clarify comments he made last week, telling reporters that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has "52 kids under him" in the locker room.

"Of course, he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he's going to backpedal on his words," Brown told ESPN.

"But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? 'Fifty-two kids.' Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that's what I'm telling you guys ... that's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect ...

"Things [are] not getting better. They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it's one team. ... So that's what it is, man. Just understanding truths."

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Steelers in 2017. He is set to make a $12 million base salary and has a $5 million roster bonus this season.