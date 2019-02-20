Steelers 'can't afford' to use transition tag on Le'Veon Bell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will be playing for a different team in 2019 after the AFC North franchise decided that it won't use a franchise tag on the All-Pro. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not use the transition tag on Le'Veon Bell, making the running back an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made the declaration Wednesday when speaking with Pittsburgh reporters.

"We will not be using any type of franchise or transition tag on Le'Veon Bell," Colbert said, according to ESPN and CBS Pittsburgh. "We looked at the different aspects of things and quite honestly the production from that position, the collective running backs this year was pretty good.

"Le'Veon is still a great player, but we can't afford to use any type of tag with the other needs that we have."

Pittsburgh is set to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2020 when Bell leaves in free agency. Bell did not play last season after refusing to sign a $14.5 million franchise tag with the Steelers.

The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with 321 carries and 406 total touches during the 2017 season. He had 1,291 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground in 15 starts that season. Bell also had a career-high 85 catches for 655 yards and two scores in 2017.

He joined the Steelers as a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Sources told NFL Network that Bell wants at least $17 million annually with a new contract.

Colbert also said that the franchise could opt to keep wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has requested a trade. Brown met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday and said that both parties agreed that he needs to be on a different team.