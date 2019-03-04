March 4 (UPI) -- Texas cornerback Kris Boyd said one team asked him how many testicles he had during an interview at the 2019 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Boyd spoke about the awkward interview question when he met with reporters Sunday. NFL teams often ask prospects odd questions during the process to gauge their demeanor leading up to the NFL Draft.

"One crazy question I can think of was, 'do I have both of my testicles?'," Boyd said. "And I was like 'yeah, I don't know why you got to ask.' That was one I can think of.''

The 5-foot-11, 201-pound senior defender ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and did 19 reps on the bench press during his workouts Monday.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said Boyd has the chance to become a starter at the NFL level, but a move to safety might help that effort.

Boyd had 54 tackles, 15 passes defensed, 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack in 13 games in 2018 for the Longhorns.

The 2019 NFL Draft is from April 25 to 27 in Nashville, Tenn.