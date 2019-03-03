Clemson's Dexter Lawrence suffers leg injury during 40-yard dash at Combine

March 3 (UPI) -- Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence suffered a leg injury during his first 40-yard dash run at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Lawrence sustained a minor quad strain on his first attempt. The defensive lineman was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left quad. He didn't attempt a second run, and did not participate in any remaining drills at the Combine.

During his only attempt in the 40-yard dash, Lawrence registered an unofficial time of 5.05 seconds. On Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 342-pound defender led all defensive linemen with 36 reps on the bench press.

Clemson's pro day is scheduled for March 14. It is unclear whether Lawrence's injury will impact his participation in the event.

Lawrence declared for the 2019 NFL Draft after his junior season at Clemson. He served a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, ostarine, during the Tigers' run to a national championship last season.

Lawrence played in 40 games (36 starts) at Clemson. He had 133 total tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and four passes defensed in his career. He was a three-time All-ACC selection.

Lawrence is considered one of the elite interior defensive line prospects in the upcoming draft.