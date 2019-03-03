Mississippi State's Montez Sweat sets modern record for fastest 40 time by DL

March 3 (UPI) -- Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Montez Sweat continued to impress in workouts ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft next month.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat officially ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash Sunday, setting a new NFL Scouting Combine record for defensive linemen dating back to 2003, when data began to be officially tracked.

Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton (2004) held the previous modern record with a time of 4.44 seconds.

By comparison, Sweat's 40-yard dash time was faster than New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (4.43), Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (4.47), Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (4.57) and Houston Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (4.53).

Sweat also recorded a 1.55-second 10-yard split, the best among his position group.

Sweat was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. He began generating buzz on his path to the draft with standout performances during 2019 Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama.

Sweat had 53 total tackles, 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season with the Bulldogs. He tallied 10.5 sacks in the 2017 campaign. For his career at Mississippi State, he recorded 101 stops and 22.0 sacks.