Ole Miss' DK Metcalf, LSU's Devin White break down after 40-yard dash times

March 3 (UPI) -- Ole Miss wide receiver and LSU linebacker Devin White were overcome with emotions after registering fast 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine in Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend.

White recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds Sunday, the fastest mark in his position group. It was the third-fastest time by a linebacker at the Combine since 2006.

After learning of his speedy run, the ex-Tigers linebacker shed tears on the sideline while interacting with his cellphone.

.@LSUfootball LB @DevinWhite__40 is overcome with emotion after running a 4.42, the fastest 40 by a LB this year 🙏#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/zPS92QJmpL — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2019

White finished second among linebackers in the vertical jump at 39 1/2 inches. The linebacker previously said he hoped to be selected in the top five of the upcoming draft.

Metcalf also was moved to tears after posting a dazzling time in the 40-yard dash Saturday. The wideout had an all-around impressive Combine and capped it with an official time of 4.33 seconds in the 40.

Metcalf called his family after the run and was seen in tears on the sideline.

An emotional @dkmetcalf14 calls his family after running a 4.33 and dominating the #NFLCombine 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZVvgoI1vgR — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2019

The Ole Miss receiver had measurements of 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds. He wowed with 27 reps on the bench press and had a 40 1/2-inch vertical.

White had 123 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and six passes defensed with LSU last season. He is considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft.

Metcalf recorded 26 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 before suffering a neck injury. The receiver's performance at the Combine likely boosted his draft stock, making him a potential first-round selection.