Police: Patriots' Robert Kraft at spa on day of AFC Championship

New England Patriots owner Robert Craft is interviewed during the awards ceremony after the AFC Championship game on January 20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Police say Kraft was at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and paid for sexual acts earlier in the day in Jupiter, Fla. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Police say Robert Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on the day of the AFC Championship, linking the New England Patriots owner to prostitution charges.

A probable cause affidavit said the first incident occurred at the Jupiter, Fla., spa Jan. 19 and the second incident occurred Jan. 20. The Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in the AFC title game Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The spa is nearly 1,400 miles from the stadium.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg released probable cause affidavits for all 25 men charged in the Jupiter prostitution bust Monday.

Kraft is set for an arraignment April 24. He does not have to make a public appearance in the court. He faces two counts of soliciting a prostitute. Kraft has denied engaging in any illegal activity.

The probable cause affidavit stated that surveillance cameras showed Kraft entering the spa at 10:49 a.m. Jan. 20 and paying cash at the front desk before an Asian female performed sex acts on him in another room. The affidavit states that Kraft paid the woman with a $100 bill, in addition to another unidentified bill, before leaving the room at 11:13 a.m.

The Chiefs and Patriots kicked off at 6:40 p.m. that night in Missouri.

Kraft was positively identified at the spa with his Massachusetts driver's license Jan. 19.

The NFL issued a statement on Monday, saying its personal conduct policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. The league also said it will take appropriate actions as warranted based on the facts.

Kraft, 77, purchased the Patriots for $175 million in 1994. The team is now valued at $3.8 billion, according to Forbes.