Kansas City Chiefs fire longtime DC Bob Sutton

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after six seasons.

Kansas City announced Sutton's dismissal on Tuesday. Sutton, 67, joined the Chiefs in 2013. Kansas City allowed the second-most yards in the NFL this season. The Chiefs also had the second-worst pass defense in terms of yards allowed.

The Chiefs ranked No. 28 in yards allowed in 2017 and No. 24 in 2016.

Sutton served as the head coach at Army for nine seasons before entering the NFL ranks in 2000 as linebackers coach with the New York Jets. He became the Jets' defensive coordinator in 2006 before assuming the role of senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in 2009. He was the Jets' assistant head coach and linebackers coach in 2012 before joining the Chiefs.

"Bob is a good football coach and a great person," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a news release from the Chiefs.

"He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I've said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward."