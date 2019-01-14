Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) as Jeff Allen (73) looks on during the second quarter on December 23 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A homeless man received a grand reward after helping Kansas City Chiefs lineman Jeff Allen get past the snow and to his playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen posted a message on his Twitter account following the Chiefs' 31-13 win against the Colts in the AFC divisional round on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The win advanced the Chiefs into the AFC Championship, where they will meet the New England Patriots for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

"My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player," Allen tweeted early Sunday morning.

"I want to give him tickets to the AFC Championship game for helping but don't have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Please retweet #ChiefsKingdom."

Allen posted an update Monday afternoon.

"Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom," Allen tweeted. "Thanks for your kindness."

KSHB in Kansas City also found Dave Cochran. He told the news channel that he lives in his vehicle. Cochran was driving down U.S. 40 when he spotted Allen's BMW.

"It said Texas plates. That's how I could tell he wasn't used to this weather," Cochran told KSHB.

"I didn't look at him as a Chiefs player. I just looked at him like a normal person. I hope that he would do the same for me as I did for him."

Allen, 29, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman started 10 games this season. He re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason as a free agent.

The AFC title game is set for 6:40 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City.