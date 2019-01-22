Trending Stories

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes agree to contract extension
No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks challenge No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones
Australian Open: Serena Williams beats No. 1 Simona Halep, reaches QFs
Carmelo Anthony traded to Chicago Bulls, expected to be released
Super Bowl LIII prop bets include Chick-fil-A opening, Tony Romo sound bites

College football national championship: Clemson defeats Alabama

Latest News

Food Network star Duff Goldman marries amid dinosaur fossils
Texas couple's chicken coop pays tribute to Whataburger
Taiwanese 'bikini climber' dies after fall into ravine
'Star Wars' Disney park to be introduced in Marvel comic book series
McConnell expected to introduce bill to reopen government
 
