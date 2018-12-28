Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette fights for yardage during the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots last season. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Running back Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of foot and ankle injuries.

Fournette didn't practice on Thursday and if he misses the game against the Texans it will be the seventh time he has been sidelined by an injury in his disappointing second pro season.

In addition, Fournette was suspended for one game after he came off the sideline to join in a fight.

Fournette, the Jaguars' first-round draft choice (fourth overall) last year out of LSU, apparently will finish season with 133 carries for 439 yards and five touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 185 yards and a score.

Last year, Fournette helped the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game by making 268 carries for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to having 36 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown.

After winning three of their first four games, the Jaguars (5-10) lost seven in a row and have fallen into the AFC South cellar.

The Jaguars also listed cornerback A.J. Gouye (toe), kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and right tackle Josh Wells (concussion) as out.

Running back Carlos Hyde was added to the injury report because of a knee injury and is considered questionable. If he is out, T.J. Yeldon and David Williams will handle the running back chores.