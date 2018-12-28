Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams takes off downfield during a game against the Chicago Bears. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

A knee injury could derail Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' pursuit of two franchise records.

Adams missed practice again Friday due to the ailing knee, putting his status in jeopardy for Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Packers interim coach Joe Philbin told reporters Friday that "we'll have to wait to see" on whether Adams will be available to face the Lions. The team will gauge Adams' condition at Saturday's practice.

"We'll see how he does on the practice field tomorrow and make a decision," said Philbin.

Adams has enjoyed a brilliant fifth season with Green Bay, setting career highs with 111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Adams needs two catches to break the franchise single-season mark of 112 established by Sterling Sharpe in 1993.

The 26-year-old Adams also is within striking distance of Jordy Nelson's season record of 1,519 receiving yards set in 2014. Adams needs 134 yards to snap Nelson's mark.

In last week's 44-38 overtime win over the New York Jets, Adams caught the decisive touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to cap an 11-catch, 71-yard day.

It was his fourth touchdown in the past five games and gave him 35 scoring passes in 45 games over the past three seasons.