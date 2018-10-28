New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) knocks the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) on November 5, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team doesn't appear to be willing to grant his wish, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Jackson got off to a fast start this season with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in three of four contests. He had nine receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns after the first two contests.

The 31-year-old Jackson has found it slow going with Jameis Winston under center, however. Winston returned after serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Jackson has 23 catches for 526 yards on the year and also ran for a touchdown last Sunday. He has one year left on his contract with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Jackson spent six years in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for the Washington Redskins for three seasons before signing a three-year, $33.5 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2017.

Jackson finished with 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Jackson has 571 receptions for 10,013 yards and 52 touchdowns in 147 career games with the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers.