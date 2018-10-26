Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber eludes a tackle during a game against the Atlanta Falcons on October 14, 2018. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber and defensive end Jason-Pierre Paul will play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Barber (ankle) and Pierre-Paul (rib) were each limited in practice this week but were full participants on Friday. Coach Dirk Koetter pronounced both players "ready to go" for Sunday's matchup.

Pierre-Paul has a sack in each of the five games he has played and six total in his first season with Tampa Bay. He recorded eight sacks with the Giants in 2017 before being traded to the Bucs for a third-round draft selection in the offseason.

Pierre-Paul's availability will be a much-needed boost for a defensive line that will be without Pro Bowl tackle Gerard McCoy and end Vinny Curry, who were both ruled out Friday.

McCoy is dealing with a calf injury and has been limited to three games this season. Curry has appeared in four games and is hobbled by an ankle injury.

Barber rushed for 30 yards on 11 carries before he was hurt in last week's overtime win over the Cleveland Browns. He was coming off his best game the previous week at Atlanta, rushing for a season-high 82 yards and catching four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, though, it was been a disappointing season for Barber following his strong finish to last year. He has rushed for 33 yards or fewer in four of six games and has yet to run for a touchdown.