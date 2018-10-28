Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley looks on during the game on October 7, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley appears to be on the hot seat with the team having dropped three of its last four games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Haley and head coach Hue Jackson haven't meshed well in the former's first season as the team's offensive coordinator.

Jackson came out and questioned the offense last Sunday before reversing course the following day to say that he was not interested in taking over play-calling duties.

Haley was hired after the Pittsburgh Steelers did not pick up his contract after last season.

"One thing that I will never be is reactionary," Haley said. "I am here for one purpose, and that is to help this offense, continue to grow this offense and continue to develop this offense. We are all on the same page. Nothing has changed."

Rapoport reported that "several people in the organization have battled to help them work together, but it has not improved."

The Browns (2-4-1), who have lost two in a row, produced just 305 yards of total offense and went 3-for-14 on third-down attempts in last week's 26-23 setback to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns' only points in the first half came on a safety.

Those numbers came on the heels of posting 317 total yards and converting 6-of-16 attempts on third down in the previous week.

While Jackson owns a 3-35-1 mark as the Browns' head coach, removing Haley could be another option, Rapoport reported.

The Browns visited the Steelers on Sunday.