Fantasy Football: Week 8 tight end rankings

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku celebrates a touchdown catch over Los Angeles Chargers defender Trevor Williams on October 14 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz is my No. 1 tight end for Week 8 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

My top five options this week also include Travis Kelce, Eric Ebron, David Njoku and George Kittle.

Jared Cook, Jimmy Graham, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski and Trey Burton also land in the top 10 of my weekly rankings at the position.

If you have any tight ends from the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers or Tennessee Titans, make sure to remove them from your lineup, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

The field is a bit watered down this week, but there are still plenty of decent tight end options available.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 8.

Here are my top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 8 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Njoku is my No. 4 option at the position this week. The Cleveland Browns target has scored in back-to-back games and has at least 50 receiving yards in four consecutive contests. This week he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He is a TE1 until further notice.

Cook is my No. 6 tight end for Week 8. The Oakland Raiders pass catcher has just two scores on the season but has had some very big games. I can see this being a big spot for Cook as the Raiders take the field without Marshawn Lynch and Amari Cooper. They are also facing the Indianapolis Colts, a defense tied for allowing the tenth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Start Cook with confidence this week if your league requires starting tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Graham is my No. 7 tight end for Week 8 with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, a unit tied with the Colts for allowing the tenth-most fantasy points to the position. The Green bay Packers star had a season-high 104 yards on five catches in Week 7 and should be used heavily once again in this matchup as the Packers should be trying to keep up with the Rams' high-octane attack.

Howard is my No. 8 option for Week 8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers target has at least 60 receiving yards in back-to-back games entering this matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. I expect Howard to be a solid TE1 this week and he has a chance to score.

LONGSHOTS

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson is a fringe starter in deep leagues this week. Watson is going up against the Minnesota Vikings, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Watson scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 7 and should be used heavily once again in Week 8. Don't be afraid to plug him into your lineup if your league requires starting a tight end.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is a dart-throw streaming option in Week 8. I like his matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, one of five teams in the NFL that has allowed at least four touchdowns to opposing tight ends. He lands at No. 17 in my rankings, but you could do worse at the position.