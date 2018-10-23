Fantasy Football: Week 8 wide receiver rankings

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Williams Jackson (22) breaks up the pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schhuster (19) during the first half of play on October 14 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Adam Thielen, A.J. Green, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams lead my top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 8 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster also land in my top 10 at the position.

The Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans have byes this week, meaning you should bench stud wide receivers from those squads. That also means the wide receiver pool is a bit watered down in Week 8, opening up some typically lower-ranked players for bigger perfomances.

You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 8 if you are needy at the position.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 8 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Thielen is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 8. He is on a ridiculous streak, including seven consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards to start the season. He also has five touchdowns, including a score in each of his last four games. He is a high-end WR1 for the rest of the season, but should explode in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, a defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Green is my No. 2 option at the position for Week 8. The Cincinnati Bengals star also has five touchdowns on the season. He went off for a season-high 117 yards and seven catches in week 7 and now faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Woods is my No. 8 option at wide receiver. The Los Angeles Rams target has a matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who are one of six teams to have allowed at least 10 receiving scores to wide receivers on the season. Woods already has 602 yards on the season and should be heavily involved again against the Packers in a game that I think will be a shootout.

Smith-Schuster is another WR1 option in Week 8. The Pittsburgh Steelers star has a matchup agains the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the third-most receiving yards to wide receivers this season. Smith-Schuster picked up at least 100 receiving yards in four his his sex starts this season. He is my No. 10 option at the position.

LONGSHOTS

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is my No. 17 option for Week 8, landing in WR2 territory. Hilton went off for two scores in Week 7 and now has four touchdowns on the season. I expect his connection with Luck to ignite again in Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders, a unit tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Allen Robinson is my No. 31 option this week. The Chicago Bears pass-catcher had just one catch in Week 7, but has a tasty matchup here against the New York Jets. The Jets are tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. Robinson is a dart-throw WR3 due to his matchup.