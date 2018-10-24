San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) is pursued by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) in the second quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Kareem Hunt is on a hot streak. He also tops my Week 8 running back rankings.

I have Todd Gurley, James Conner, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley behind Hunt in the top five of my weekly rankings.

You need to remove running backs from your lineup if they play for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

If you are needy at the position, check out my waiver wire add/drops for Week 8.

Here are my Top 30 options at the position this week.

FULL TOP 30 WEEK 8 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

If you were lucky enough to buy low on Hunt early on in the season, the results are really paying off. The Kansas City Chiefs star didn't score a rushing touchdown or have more than 80 yards from scrimmage in his first two games. Since then he has eight total touchdowns and has averaged 127.8 yards from scrimmage. He has now scored in six consecutive games and is a high-end RB1 down the stretch. This week he faces the Denver Broncos, a unit that has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL.

His time as the top-guy in the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield might be running out, but until then James Conner remains a high-end RB1. Conner is my No. 3 option this week against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the second-most rushing scores in the league. Conner has back-to-back performances with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns and should find plenty of room to navigate against this Browns defense in Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is my No. 8 option for Week 8. Mack went wild in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, picking up 126 yards and a score on 19 carries and hauling in two catches for 33 yards and a score. This week he faces the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Start Mack as an RB1 in Week 8.

Chris Carson is my No. 16 running back this week. The Seattle Seahawks ball carrier only has one score on the season, but has shown great productivity when he gets a stable workload. I expect that to happen in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL. Carson is an RB2 this week.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers tailback Raheem Mostert is my No. 24 option at the position this week. Mostert has yet to score a touchdown this season, but has been explosive on the ground, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. I expect his workload to increase in Week 8, as the 49ers need explosive playmakers. The Niners are also facing the Arizona Cardinals, a defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Mostert is a great streaming option this week in deeper leagues and deserves flex consideration.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is my No. 27 option at running back this week. Jones hasn't exactly exploded onto the scene, but he is averaging 5.9 yards per carry for the Packers. I expect his biggest workload to date in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Rams have a stout rushing defense, I can see the Packers working in the ground game in order to keep Gurley and the Los Angeles offense off the field. Jones is a dart-throw RB2 for me this week.