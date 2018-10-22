Oct. 22 (UPI) -- DeVante Parker's agent didn't mince words when he called out Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase after the coach made the wide receiver inactive in Week 7.

Parker -- who was healthy according to agent James Gould but not "completely healthy" according to Gase -- has only been active for two of the Dolphins' seven games on the season. The 25-year-old former first-round NFL Draft pick has just two catches for 40 yards while dealing with a team-reported quad injury.

Gould called Gase "incompetent" in regards to his client's health status. Parker's agent also said he is not trying to force a move to another team.

" ... I find the decision to make DeVante inactive today by coach Gase incompetent and insulting," Gould said in a statement obtained by NFL Network. "It's also just not true and I am sick of hearing him say my player is not healthy. This is the third game this year that DeVante should have played in when you include the Jets and [New England]. DeVante is healthy and with injuries and [the Dolphins'] 6.1 [YPC], DeVante could have and should have been allowed to contribute."

"What a horrific decision by coach Gase and he needs to take a very long look in the mirror and make himself inactive."

"Coach Gase is incompetent -- period -- and not telling the truth when it comes to DeVante, who is totally healthy and was needed big-time today," Gould told ESPN. "This is the third game he has done this to DeVante this year. It's sickening and a grossly unfair characterization of my client."

Parker was a full participant in practice in the week leading up to the 32-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"That's what we decided to do this game and we had those four guys that had been kind of rolling together and we wanted to get [Kalen] Ballage up and he's doing a lot on special teams, and we had some things in the red area for him and we were about ready to use him; but we were missing a couple of other pieces to it," Gase told reporters when asked why Parker was inactive during his postgame news conference.

The 2018 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Sources told the Miami Herald on Sunday that the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams that have spoken to the Dolphins about a possible trade for Parker.

Danny Amendola led Dolphins receivers with 84 yards and a touchdown on six catches in Sunday's setback.

Parker has never eclipsed 750 yards or had more than four touchdowns in a season since being drafted in 2015 out of Louisville. He has one year and $9.38 million remaining on his contract in 2019.