New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon celebrates a 12-yard touchdown reception with teammates in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) tries to make a one-handed touchdown grab in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson (83) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defenders in the first half on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stands on the sideline in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches from the sideline in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) rolls out of the pocket in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) is forced out of bounds by New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson in the first half on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Jets had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Vikings with a 37-17 loss Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Chris Herndon and ran one in for New York (3-4), but the rookie had an otherwise lackluster performance, throwing three interceptions (10 picks for the season) and finishing 17-for-42 passing for 206 yards.

Latavius Murray rushed for two touchdowns (11 yards and 38 yards), Adam Thielen and Aldrick Robinson (both 34 yards) caught touchdown passes from Kirk Cousins and Dan Bailey kicked three field goals (26, 22 and 43 yards) for the Vikings (4-2-1), who moved into first place in the NFC North after the Bears' loss to the Patriots.

Cousins finished 25-of-40 for 241 yards.

The Jets are two games behind the Patriots (5-2) for first place in the AFC East, and one game behind the Dolphins (4-3).

New York plays next week in Chicago (3-3) and two weeks in Miami. Then, they'll come home to play Buffalo (2-5) for the first time this season before their bye week.