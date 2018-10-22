Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for yardage in second-quarter action against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With another 300-yard passing game and four more touchdowns in Sunday night's victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued tearing up the record book and exceeding his own sky-high expectations.

"You think you're going to have success," Mahomes said. "I didn't expect this much."

Mahomes' 358 passing yards against the Bengals gave him a franchise-record and sixth-straight 300-yard performance. That also eclipsed the club record of five 300-yard passing games in a single season reached last year by Alex Smith.

Only three quarterbacks in NFL history own longer streaks. New Orleans' Drew Brees had nine straight 300-yard games twice, Indianapolis' Andrew Luck had a streak of eight straight games in 2014, while Denver's Peyton Manning had a seven-game stretch during 2012-13.

After the game, Mahomes shifted credit to his pass catchers for his red-hot start.

"I knew that with the weapons we have and I knew if I just ran and did what coach [Andy] Reid told me to do that there was a chance that we could be really, really good," Mahomes explained.

Mahomes posted those six 300-yard passing games in the first eight contests of his career. That shatters the record of four by both Luck and then-St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner during the first eight games of their careers.

Warner saw another of his records for the first eight games of a career fall. The four touchdowns from Mahomes gave him 22 on the season, eclipsing the 21 thrown by Warner during his historic start in 1999.

As for most passing yards in the first eight games of a career, Mahomes owns that mark as well. His 2,507 yards top the 2,404 yards thrown by Luck in 2012.

Those numbers would frighten any NFL defense facing the Chiefs, but Mahomes gave future opponents a bigger reason to worry with his assessment of the team's offense.

"I still feel like we're building on that," Mahomes said. "We're still missing plays, and hopefully we can keep getting better and better as the season goes on."

Reid said Mahomes has handled everything well so far, but he agrees that his young quarterback can only improve his hot start.

"I don't ever see him looking back," Reid said. "That's just how he rolls, and neither do I. We are going to try to get a couple more and keep doing what we are doing."