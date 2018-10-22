Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game on August 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt seemed to find every imaginable way to run around and through -- or even hurdle over -- would-be tacklers on his way to three touchdowns Sunday night in a 45-10 win against Cincinnati.

Despite his impressive performance, Hunt credits his quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his recent run of success.

"People are starting to watch film on Pat now, so I'm going to make it easy for him," Hunt said. "I tell him you do all the cute stuff and I handle all the dirty work."

Hunt and fellow running back Spencer Ware handled all the dirty work Sunday, combining for 230 yards of offense. Hunt piled up 86 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown, then added 55 yards receiving with two scores. Ware chipped in with 59 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.

RELATED Rams rout 49ers in game originally slotted for Sunday night

"[Hunt] did his thing, the O-line did a heck of a job," Ware said. "We went out there and played physical and executed."

Hunt got the Chiefs rolling on their first drive, picking up 48 yards of offense and finishing it off with a 6-yard touchdown catch. But the most impressive play came on a play that seemed destined to go nowhere.

Mahomes handed the ball to Hunt on a run-pass option, and the quarterback conceded he made the wrong read and should have kept the ball for a pass. Hunt looked bottled up by cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, but he spun out of the tackle and found running room. He then hurdled safety Jessie Bates and rumbled for 21 yards to the Bengals' 6-yard line.

"He had just broken a tackle and I felt like he had just started to run and out of instinct jumped over him," Mahomes said. "Hopefully we can keep him from jumping over too many guys too often."

Head coach Andy Reid said he didn't recall seeing a player hurdle a tackle as elevated as Hunt got over Bates.

"Kareem, and he did this last year, too, but he's playing as well as any running back in the National Football League," Reid said. "He is not only running the ball like crazy, he's also catching the football."

Tight end Demetrius Harris said Hunt runs like a bull. Hunt has another hard-nose worker as his spirit animal.

"I like that, I like a bull," Hunt said. "But I like to be an ox, too. I want to be running like an ox."

Hunt has averaged 148.8 yards from scrimmage per contest in the last four games after averaging just 57.7 through the first three games of the season. But he feels this four-game stretch reflects more about the offense than his role alone.

"It's not even about me, it's about the team winning," Hunt said. "Whatever I can do to help the team win, I'm a team guy. I'm down to do whatever."

Ware's 89 yards from scrimmage marked his best performance so far since returning from a devastating knee injury during the preseason in 2017. He suffered damage to the posterolateral corner of his knee, an injury from which few players make a successful recovery.

He nearly reached the end zone for his first touchdown since returning from the injury, ripping off a 34-yard run to the Cincinnati 11-yard line late in the fourth quarter before losing his footing and going to the ground.

"Working back, getting better and better each and every week," Ware said. "Got to make that play."

Hunt and Ware did their damage behind an offensive line missing center Mitch Morse, who remains in the league's concussion protocol following a head injury last week, and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who went on injured reserve last week with a fractured tibia and ligament damage in his ankle.

Filling in are center Jordan Devey and right guard Andrew Wylie, who Hunt said did yeoman's work creating running lanes against the Bengals.

"It was definitely good, those guys came in and gave their best effort," Hunt said. "If you go a hundred percent with me, I can't be mad at you as long as you're giving it everything you got."

Hunt could have topped the 100-yard mark, but Reid pulled the back along with some other starters in the fourth quarter. But he said he took his hat off to Hunt for his performance the last four games.

"I think he is playing great football right now, and tough football," Reid said. "He's punishing right now and it's something to watch."