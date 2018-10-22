Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid barks out orders during second-quarter action against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid picked up the 200th win in his NFL head coaching career after the Chiefs posted a 45-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he didn't seem to treat Sunday night's triumph any differently than the first 199.

"That's an individual thing," Reid said. "I'm not really good with that. We're about a team."

Reid became the ninth coach in NFL history to reach the 200-win plateau. He joined former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who ranks seventh on the all-time list with 205 wins.

Reid ranks second among active NFL coaches in wins behind New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who picked up victory No. 283 on Sunday. Belichick ranks third on the all-time list.

If the Chiefs defeat Denver next week, Reid will tie former NFL head coach Dan Reeves for eighth place on the list.

Others to reach that milestone: Don Shula (347), George Halas (324), Tom Landry (270), Curly Lambeau (229) and Chuck Knoll (209).

"I know a lot of people involved with each one of those wins that have been crucial, so I enjoy it and appreciate it, but I would tell you it's everyone," Reid said. "I've been blessed to be around some good people, players and coaches. Ownership has been phenomenal. I've been blessed to be in a great position and be a part of it."

Running back Kareem Hunt said Reid didn't mention the milestone in the locker room after the game because "he's so chill."

"He's a great coach and you want to be around him," Hunt said. "I'm happy I got drafted by him and I'm happy for him. [To claim] 200 wins, a lot of coaches can't do that. He's definitely one of the greatest coaches of all time and Hall of Famer."

Even though Reid didn't want to put himself in the spotlight following the team's big win, getting No. 200 for their coach meant much to many of his players. Cornerback Kendall Fuller called it special to be a part of the win.

"Just to have a head coach that you want to win for, you want to go out there play for and things like that," Fuller said. "It's definitely fun to see him smile and see him celebrate. We just got to keep going, keep on adding wins."

Linebacker Dee Ford shared a similar sentiment.

"It's an honor and a privilege to play for such a great coach," Ford said. "He's a great man and we're all lucky to be a part of it."