Chiefs' Kareem Hunt jumps over Bengals defender

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Kareem Hunt hopped over a Cincinnati Bengals defender during a magical run in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory.

The scintillating scamper came with about nine minutes remaining in the opening frame. The Chiefs faced a 2nd and 10 from the Bengals' 27-yard-line during the sequence. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the snap from the shotgun formation, before handing the ball to Hunt on his left.

Hunt then took off to his right, waiting for his blockers to open some holes. The 2017 NFL rushing champion ran into a pile of players and momentarily disappeared. He was actually turned around on the play, facing the opposing end zone. He managed to turn around and accelerate toward the 20-yard-line.

The Chiefs star closed in on the first down marker, but faced some more opposition. He broke a tackle from Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick before leaving his feet and jumping over safety Jessie Bates.

Hunt then ran through safety Shawn Williams before eventually being taken down by a pack of Bengals players at the 6-yard-line. Hunt picked up 21 yards on the play.

"It felt good and scary at the same time," Hunt told ESPN. "Why are you doing this, kinda scared because you have guys coming at you from all different angles. You just have to come out and set the tone. That's what I want to be: a tone setter and a game finisher."

He later capped off the drive by catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes and diving into the right corner of the end zone.

Hunt totalled 86 yards and a score on 15 carries, but did most of his damage as a receiver. The running back also piled up 55 yards and two scores on five receptions.