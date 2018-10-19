Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) scores a six yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL game on September 23 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Running back Royce Freeman suffered a sprained ankle during the Denver Broncos' blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sources told NFL Network and 9News Denver that the injury is a high-ankle sprain and Freeman will get an MRI. If he misses time it is expected to be a short absence.

Freeman, 22, had 13 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He suffered the ankle injury halfway through the third quarter.

The third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oregon has 71 carries for 309 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in seven games this season.

Fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay had 14 carries for 90 yards and a score in Thursday's blowout. He has 436 yards and two scores on the ground this season, while averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry.

The Broncos own the No. 10 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 125.1 yards per game. Denver faces the Chiefs in an AFC West showdown at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.