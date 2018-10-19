Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournettte celebrates a touchdown run against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on January 21, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fournette was ruled out of the AFC South matchup due to a hamstring injury that has limited him to parts of two games this season. He was hurt in the season opener against the New York Giants and aggravated the injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars did get some good news on the injury front when running back T.J. Yeldon was removed from the injury report on Friday.

Yeldon sat out Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday due to ankle and foot injuries. Yeldon will make his third start in a row for the Jaguars.

Although he was limited to 41 yards on eight carries in last week's 40-7 drubbing in Dallas, Yeldon has rushed for 299 yards and a touchdown and has 25 catches for 223 yards and three scores.

Jacksonville (3-3) has lost two straight games and is in a three-way tie with the Texans and Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South.

Fournette led the Jaguars in rushing with 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie in 2017, but the former No. 4 overall draft pick has been limited to 71 yards on 20 rushes this season.

There have been multiple reports out of Jacksonville suggesting that Fournette will be held out of the lineup through the team's Week 9 bye to allow him to get healthy.

Injuries have depleted the Jaguars' backfield. Corey Grant was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, prompting the team to sign veteran Jamaal Charles last week.